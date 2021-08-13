ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITVPY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.