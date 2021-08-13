IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

IWGFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

IWGFF stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38. IWG has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

