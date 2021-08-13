Ixcoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.32 Million (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $112.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,207,734 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

