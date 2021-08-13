J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.73.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of JSAIY stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.9796 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.