Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,838,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 415,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period.

Shares of JAAA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. 17,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,049. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47.

