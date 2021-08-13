Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JHG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

