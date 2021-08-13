Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TARS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $540.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.08.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,909,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,539,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,131,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.