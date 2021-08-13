Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02).

In other news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,309,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

