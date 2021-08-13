Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $949.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 573.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 201,509 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $13,978,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth about $2,754,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DHT by 6.0% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.