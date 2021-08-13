Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Saipem SpA’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Saipem in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Saipem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of SAPMF opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. Saipem has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.