Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Beauty Health Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Beauty Health in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of The Beauty Health stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

