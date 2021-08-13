Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The TJX Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $71.55 on Friday. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

