Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.35% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $29,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,076,000 after acquiring an additional 918,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,268,000 after buying an additional 310,764 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,035,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,254,000 after buying an additional 163,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF opened at $35.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.