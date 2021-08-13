Jefferies Financial Group Raises Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $85.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VSCO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

VSCO opened at $71.46 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.