Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€6.20” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.84 ($6.87).

CBK opened at €5.46 ($6.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.87. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

