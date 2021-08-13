Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of BTAI opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $634.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

