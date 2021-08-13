Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Accuray Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Accuray in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ARAY stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accuray by 211.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

