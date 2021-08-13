Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2022 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BURL. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $346.00 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $189.37 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,660,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 427,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after buying an additional 57,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

