Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Immatics’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Immatics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

IMTX opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of -0.03. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after buying an additional 2,187,731 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 8.6% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 94,045 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 88,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 395.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 124,847 shares in the last quarter.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

