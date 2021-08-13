Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Inhibrx, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inhibrx in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inhibrx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inhibrx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 136.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 59.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Inhibrx by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

