Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.32.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

