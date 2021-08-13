Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sierra Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SMT opened at C$3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.75. The company has a market cap of C$524.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.84 and a 52 week high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

