Jeffrey Eckel Sells 63,333 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HASI stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 698,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,213,000 after acquiring an additional 348,363 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 33,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,496,000 after acquiring an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

