JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.91. JMP Group shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 19,605 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $134.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 49,731 shares of company stock worth $296,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.