JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.91. JMP Group shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 19,605 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $134.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 33.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 49,731 shares of company stock worth $296,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

