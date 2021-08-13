Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.12.

Airbnb stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $149.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.09. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,429,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $4,682,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 462.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

