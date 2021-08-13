JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Update

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 734.6% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,008,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JNS stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,924. JNS has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

