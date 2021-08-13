John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.27

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and traded as high as $43.45. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 42,755 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,185.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

