John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.27

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and traded as high as $43.45. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 42,755 shares traded.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
