Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.77. 140,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

