Joint Ventures Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $64,515.39 and approximately $14,978.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

