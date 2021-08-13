Joshua Harley Sells 1,475 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $46,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,834.80.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $444.86 million and a P/E ratio of -99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTHM. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 497.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

