JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €108.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €108.00 ($127.06) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.25 ($121.47).

Shares of KBX stock opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

