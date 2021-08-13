JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €26.60 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 29.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.60 ($41.88).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is €35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.15. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €38.62 ($45.44).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

