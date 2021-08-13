JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $186.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.26.

DASH stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.43. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion and a PE ratio of -25.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

