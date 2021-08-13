JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 39,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,054,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

