JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $78,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 92,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.99. 691,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,361,412. The company has a market capitalization of $478.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

