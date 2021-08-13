JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arkema presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

ARKAY traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.82. 1,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.52. Arkema has a 1 year low of $95.95 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

