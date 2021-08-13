JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 55,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,134. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aviva has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.06.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.