JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF remained flat at $$154.48 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.07. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

