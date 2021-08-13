JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 423.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,381,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,868,000 after buying an additional 19,722,192 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 1,036.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 503,156 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 663,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after buying an additional 350,141 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,041,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 169,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPHY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. 17,264 shares of the stock were exchanged. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12.

