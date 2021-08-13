JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) shares fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.70 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.21). 219,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 533,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.80 ($1.21).

The stock has a market cap of £201.09 million and a PE ratio of -1,076.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s payout ratio is -37.79%.

