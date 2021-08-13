Juan Luis Ortega Sells 3,650 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,843. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $182.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.