JUIICE One Day Volume Reaches $323.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. JUIICE has a market cap of $213,819.47 and approximately $323.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00338385 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001362 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.41 or 0.00952952 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUI is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars.

