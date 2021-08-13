Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 419.8% in July

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 419.8% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 64,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,621. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

