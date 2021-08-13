JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.0310 on Major Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $991,223.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00137048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00149689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,253.63 or 0.99935629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00855420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 540,560,395 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

