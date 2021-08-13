Jumia Technologies AG Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) – William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). William Blair also issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 3.65. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

