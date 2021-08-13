Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £105 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £105 ($137.18) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,977.50 ($130.36).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 6,155 ($80.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.06 billion and a PE ratio of -66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,403.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

