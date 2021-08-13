Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRUB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Shares of GRUB stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $17.03. 212,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 210.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,619,000 after buying an additional 1,581,558 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,513,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,415,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

