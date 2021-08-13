JUST (JST) Price Up 19.7% This Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. JUST has a market cap of $154.64 million and $159.86 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00142698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00152322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,515.23 or 0.99965965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00866268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

