JustBet Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.90 million and $3,163.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00141853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00151952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.09 or 1.00134403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00867373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

