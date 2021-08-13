JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Hits $7.54

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $3,113.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for $7.54 or 0.00015840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00140183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00155059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,605.48 or 1.00013873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.35 or 0.00859994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 566,230 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.